Programėlių pateikimas

Programėlių kūrėjai gali pateikti savo programėles, kad jos būtų platinamos didėjančiam Flathub naudotojų ratui, taip suteikdami vienus vartus į visą Linux darbalaukio ekosistemą.

Šiuo metu programėlės turi būti arba legaliai platinamos arba pasiekiamos kaip trečiosios šalies atsisiuntimas. Tačiau, jei esate autorių teisių saugomų nuosavybinių programėlių kūrėjas ir norite naudoti Flathub, mes norėtume su jumis pasikalbėti.

Verified apps

What does the checkmark under an app name mean?

Some apps have a checkmark on the app page under the developer name. This means the app is published on Flathub by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer.

Some apps are published by third parties that are unaffiliated with the original developer. This is allowed, but such apps are not eligible for the checkmark.

Next to the checkmark is a link to the developer's website or to their profile on a source code hosting site. Flathub has verified the developer's identity using that link.

I'm publishing an app on Flathub. How do I get it verified?

First, log in to Flathub. Click the "Developer Settings" button under the app you want to verify. At the top of the page, find the "Setup Verification" section. The instructions there will walk you through the verification process.

Pranešimas apie problemas

Apie saugumo ar teisines problemas galima pranešti Flathub prižiūrėtojams.

Padėkos

