Apie Flathub
Flathub yra vieta, kur galima gauti ir platinti programėles, skirtas visoms Linux sistemoms su darbalaukiu. Ją palaiko Flatpak, todėl Flathub programėlės gali veikti beveik bet kuriame Linux paskirstyme.
Naudokite Flathub, kad gautumėte prieigą prie didėjančios Flatpak kolekcijos vadovaudamiesi sąrankos instrukcijomis.
Programėlių pateikimas
Programėlių kūrėjai gali pateikti savo programėles, kad jos būtų platinamos didėjančiam Flathub naudotojų ratui, taip suteikdami vienus vartus į visą Linux darbalaukio ekosistemą.
Šiuo metu programėlės turi būti arba legaliai platinamos arba pasiekiamos kaip trečiosios šalies atsisiuntimas. Tačiau, jei esate autorių teisių saugomų nuosavybinių programėlių kūrėjas ir norite naudoti Flathub, mes norėtume su jumis pasikalbėti.
Verified apps
What does the checkmark under an app name mean?
Some apps have a checkmark on the app page under the developer name. This means the app is published on Flathub by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer.
Some apps are published by third parties that are unaffiliated with the original developer. This is allowed, but such apps are not eligible for the checkmark.
Next to the checkmark is a link to the developer's website or to their profile on a source code hosting site. Flathub has verified the developer's identity using that link.
I'm publishing an app on Flathub. How do I get it verified?
First, log in to Flathub. Click the "Developer Settings" button under the app you want to verify. At the top of the page, find the "Setup Verification" section. The instructions there will walk you through the verification process.
Pranešimas apie problemas
Apie saugumo ar teisines problemas galima pranešti Flathub prižiūrėtojams.
Padėkos
Flathub nebūtų įmanoma be dosnios šių organizacijų ir asmenų paramos.
- Codethink
- Cloud Native Computing Foundation
- Fastly
- Mythic Beasts
- Prerender.io
- Scaleway
- Alex Larsson
- Andreas Nilsson
- Arun Raghavan
- Bartłomiej Piotrowski
- Christian Hergert
- Christopher Halse Rogers
- Cosimo Cecchi
- Emmanuele Bassi
- G Stavracas Neto
- Jakub Steiner
- James Shubin
- Joaquim Rocha
- Jorge García Oncins
- Lubomír Sedlář
- Nathan Dyer
- Nick Richards
- Mario Sanchez Prada
- Matthias Clasen
- Michael Doherty
- Robert McQueen
- Zach Oglesby