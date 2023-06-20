White House
개발자: Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
버전 1.175 의 바뀐 점
4년 이상 전
(Built 2년 이상 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~1.02 GiB
다운로드 크기502.73 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수10,571