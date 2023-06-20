Fablemaker
개발자: Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
버전 1.2 의 바뀐 점
4년 이상 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~844.07 MiB
다운로드 크기240.43 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수7,092