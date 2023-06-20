Tank Warriors
개발자: Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
버전 1.3 의 바뀐 점
4년 이상 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)
- 변경 사항이 없습니다
설치 후 크기~472.54 MiB
다운로드 크기103.36 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수24,000