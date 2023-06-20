Flathub Logo

Tank Warriors

개발자: Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

버전 1.3 의 바뀐 점

4년 이상 전
(Built 거의 2년 전)
  • 변경 사항이 없습니다

  • 독점 소프트웨어

    이 앱은 공개된 상태에서 개발된 것이 아니므로 개발자들만 앱이 어떻게 작동하는지 알 수 있습니다. 감지하기 어려운 방식으로 안전하지 않을 수 있으며 감독 없이 변경될 수도 있습니다.
설치 후 크기~472.54 MiB
다운로드 크기103.36 MiB
사용 가능한 아키텍처x86_64
설치 수24,000
