Forgetpass

oleh Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper pada GitHub
Pasang

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Perubahan pada versi 1.0.13

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~66 KB
Ukuran Unduh26 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang2.164
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Bantuanhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Pasang dari waktu ke waktu

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity