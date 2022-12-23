Soma Radio

oleh Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper pada GitHub
Pasang
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Perubahan pada versi 1.2.6

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~162 KB
Ukuran Unduh84 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang10.862
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Bantuanhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Pemasangan Manual

Pastikan untuk mengikuti panduan penyiapan sebelum memasang

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Jalankan

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
