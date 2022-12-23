Soma Radio
oleh Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Perubahan pada versi 1.2.6
3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~162 KB
Ukuran Unduh84 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang10.862
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
