Sudoku

oleh Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper pada GitHub
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Perubahan pada versi 1.0.6

3 bulan yang lalu
Ukuran Terpasang~250 KB
Ukuran Unduh133 KB
Arsitektur yang Tersediaaarch64, x86_64
Pasang5.664
LisensiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Situs Web Proyekhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Bantuanhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Laporkan Masalahhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Manifeshttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Pemasangan Manual

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
gameplaysudoku