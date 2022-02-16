Flathub Logo

Fablemaker

per Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Install

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.2

over 4 years ago
(Construite almost 2 years ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~844.07 MiB
Dimension de descargamento240.43 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes7452
Tags:
linuxflatpak