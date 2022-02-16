Frog Squash
per Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
Cambiamentos in le version 1.2
over 4 years ago
(Construite almost 2 years ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~88.6 MiB
Dimension de descargamento27.49 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes27.285