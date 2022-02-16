The Passage
per Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Cambiamentos in le version 2.0
about 4 years ago
(Construite almost 2 years ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~454.28 MiB
Dimension de descargamento97.05 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes15.730