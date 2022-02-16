Flathub Logo

The Passage

per Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Install

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.0

about 4 years ago
(Construite almost 2 years ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~454.28 MiB
Dimension de descargamento97.05 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes15.730
Tags:
linuxflatpak