Sudoku

készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Változások a(z) 1.0.6 verzióban

3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~250 KB
Teljes letöltési méret133 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések5 664
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Súgóhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
