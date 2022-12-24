Soma Radio

készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Változások a(z) 1.2.6 verzióban

3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~162 KB
Teljes letöltési méret84 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések10 879
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Súgóhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Hiba bejelentésehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Címkék:
audiomusicplayerradio