Recorder
készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Változások a(z) 1.0.12 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~198 KB
Teljes letöltési méret66 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések10 499
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
