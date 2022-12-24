Relaxator
készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Változások a(z) 1.0.8 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~57 MB
Teljes letöltési méret57 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 034
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
