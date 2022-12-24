Relaxator

készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Telepítés

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Változások a(z) 1.0.8 verzióban

3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~57 MB
Teljes letöltési méret57 MB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések3 034
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Súgóhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Hiba bejelentésehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Telepítések idő szerint

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator