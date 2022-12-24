Gold Search
készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Változások a(z) 1.0.10 verzióban
23 nappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~363 KB
Teljes letöltési méret312 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 200
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
