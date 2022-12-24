Forgetpass
készítette: Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Változások a(z) 1.0.13 verzióban
3 hónappal ezelőtt
Teljes telepítési méret~66 KB
Teljes letöltési méret26 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések2 164
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Egyéb alkalmazások a következőtől: Alex KryuchkovTöbb
Radio
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Recorder
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Desktop Files Creator
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Notepad
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Soma Radio
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Sudoku
@alexkdeveloper a(z) GitHub szolgáltatóval
Telepítések idő szerint
Kézi telepítés
A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót