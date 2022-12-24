Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Teljes telepítési méret~84 KB
Teljes letöltési méret34 KB
Támogatott architektúrákaarch64, x86_64
Telepítések1 805
LicencGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt honlapjahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Súgóhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Hiba bejelentésehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Szerelvényjegyzékfájlhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Kézi telepítés

A telepítés előtt mindenképpen kövesse a beállítási útmutatót

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Futtatás

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum