Cinema

by Artem Anufrij
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A video player for watching local video files

A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers

Features:

  • Season playlist
  • Subtiles support
  • 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers

संस्करण 1.1.2 में परिवर्तन

४ वर्ष से अधिक पहले
संस्थापित आकार~78 MB
डाउनलोड आकार19 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs30,499
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttp://anufrij.org/cinema/
सहायताhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos
Tags:
moviesshowsvideos