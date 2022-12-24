Melody
by Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
संस्करण 2.2.1 में परिवर्तन
लगभग ४ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~98 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs20,103
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
