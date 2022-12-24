Melody

by Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
musicplaylistradio