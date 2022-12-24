GraphUI

by Artem Anufrij
Graph Visualization

Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area

Supported types:

  • dot
  • neato
  • fdp
  • sfdp
  • twopi

Shortcuts:

  • F5: Compile
  • Ctrl+N: New File
  • Ctrl+O: Open File
  • Ctrl+S: Save File

संस्करण 1.1.1 में परिवर्तन

लगभग ४ वर्ष पहले
संस्थापित आकार~100 MB
डाउनलोड आकार21 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,805
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://artemanufrij.github.io
सहायताhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
अनुवाद में सहायता करेंhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है

अयांत्रिक संस्थापन

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.graphui
drawgraphvisual