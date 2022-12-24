Relaxator

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

संस्करण 1.0.8 में परिवर्तन

३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~57 MB
डाउनलोड आकार57 MB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,034
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
सहायताhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator