Soma Radio
by Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
संस्करण 1.2.6 में परिवर्तन
३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~162 KB
डाउनलोड आकार84 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,879
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
