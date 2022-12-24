Recorder
by Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
संस्करण 1.0.12 में परिवर्तन
३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~198 KB
डाउनलोड आकार66 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,499
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Alex Kryuchkovअधिक
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing