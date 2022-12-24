Recorder

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple audio recorder

A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder
audiomusicplayerrecorder