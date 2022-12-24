Gold Search

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

संस्थापित आकार~363 KB
डाउनलोड आकार312 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,200
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
प्रकल्प वेबसाइटhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
सहायताhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
समस्या दर्ज करेंhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

चलायें

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
