Forgetpass

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
