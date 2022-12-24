Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
by Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
संस्करण 1.0.10 में परिवर्तन
३ महीने पहले
संस्थापित आकार~100 KB
डाउनलोड आकार46 KB
उपलब्ध संरचनायेंaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,158
अनुज्ञाGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Alex Kryuchkovअधिक
समय के साथ संस्थापित होता है
अयांत्रिक संस्थापन
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing