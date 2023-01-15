Flathub Logo

Parlera

על ידי Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

שינויים בגרסה v3.0.5

לפני 18 ימים
גודל מותקן~78 MB
גודל הורדה27 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות841
רישיוןGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
תרומת תרגוםhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/parlera/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

התקנות לאורך זמן