Feeel

על ידי Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

שינויים בגרסה 2.4.1

לפני 8 חודשים
גודל מותקן~35 MB
גודל הורדה19 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות1,880
רישיוןGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

