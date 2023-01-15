Read It Later
על ידי Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
שינויים בגרסה 0.4.0
לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~9 MB
גודל הורדה3 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,731
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later