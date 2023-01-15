Flathub Logo

על ידי Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
  • צילום מסך
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

שינויים בגרסה 0.4.0

לפני 3 חודשים
גודל מותקן~9 MB
גודל הורדה3 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות6,731
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
תרומת תרגוםhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

תגיות:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb