Flathub Logo

Authenticator

על ידי Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
להתקין
לתרום
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך
  • צילום מסך

Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

שינויים בגרסה 4.2.0

לפני 7 חודשים
גודל מותקן~28 MB
גודל הורדה10 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות76,579
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
אתר פרוייקטhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
תרומת תרגוםhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

התקנות לאורך זמן

תגיות:
2faauthenticationgtkgnomeotptotpverification