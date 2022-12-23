White House
par Endless Studios
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Changements dans la version 1.175
il y a presque 4 ans
Taille installée~1.10 GB
Taille du téléchargement527 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations9 294
LicencePropriétaire
