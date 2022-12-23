Tank Warriors

par Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

Changements dans la version 1.3

il y a environ 4 ans
Taille installée~495 MB
Taille du téléchargement108 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations21 321
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

Exécuter

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors