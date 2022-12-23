Midnightmare Teddy

par Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy