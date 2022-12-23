The Passage
par Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Changements dans la version 2.0
il y a plus de 3 ans
Taille installée~476 MB
Taille du téléchargement102 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations13 950
LicencePropriétaire
Autres applis de Endless Studios
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer