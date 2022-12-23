Soma Radio

توسط Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
