Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
توسط Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.10
3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~100 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری46 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۳٬۱۵۸
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
