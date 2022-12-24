Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

توسط Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
نصب
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.10

3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~100 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری46 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۳٬۱۵۸
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
راهنماhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
گزارش یک اشکالhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

نصب دستی

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
