Recorder
توسط Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.12
3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~198 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری66 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۱۰٬۴۶۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
کارههای دیگر توسط Alex Kryuchkovبیشتر
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing