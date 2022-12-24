Forgetpass
توسط Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.13
3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~66 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری26 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲٬۱۶۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
کارههای دیگر توسط Alex Kryuchkovبیشتر
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing