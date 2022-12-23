Astronum
توسط Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.9
3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~84 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری34 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۱٬۸۰۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
