Read It Later
by Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Muutused versioonis 0.4.0
2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~9 MB
Allalaetud suurus3 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab6390
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Bilal ElmoussaouiRohkem
Other apps in the GNOME groupRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing