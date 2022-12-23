Decoder
by Bilal Elmoussaoui
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.
Features:
- QR Code generation
- Scanning with a camera
- Scanning from a screenshot
- Parses and displays QR code content when possible
Muutused versioonis 0.3.3
3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~17 MB
Allalaetud suurus7 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab56 408
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
