Pop!_OS

Pop!_OS 20.04 has Flatpak installed and Flathub configured by default. The Pop!_Shop can be used to install flatpaks.

For older versions of Pop!_OS, see the instructions below.

  1. Install Flatpak

    To install Flatpak on Pop!_OS 19.10 and earlier, simply run:

    
      $ sudo apt install flatpak

  2. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      $ flatpak remote-add --user --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  3. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

    Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Pop!_OS 19.10 and earlier.