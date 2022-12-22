Clairvoyant
por Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Cambios en la versión 3.0.6
hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~142 KB
Tamaño de la descarga61 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones3383
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Otras aplicaciones de Cassidy James Blaede
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar