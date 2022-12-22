Clairvoyant

por Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames en GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Cambios en la versión 3.0.6

hace 3 meses
Tamaño instalado~142 KB
Tamaño de la descarga61 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones3383
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://cassidyjames.com
Ayudahttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

