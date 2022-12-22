Tally for Plausible
por Cassidy James Blaede
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:
- Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
- Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
- Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
- Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
- Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.
Other features include:
- Pinch-to-zoom
- Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
- Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
- Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)
Features coming soon:
- Support for opening external links
Cambios en la versión 3.0.1
hace 5 meses
Tamaño instalado~111 KB
Tamaño de la descarga37 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones2338
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Otras aplicaciones de Cassidy James Blaede
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar