Flatpak applications can be installed on Chrome OS with the Crostini Linux compatibility layer. This is not available for all Chrome OS devices, so you should ensure your device is compatible before proceeding. A list of compatible devices is maintained here.

Enable Linux support Navigate to chrome://os-settings, and scroll down to Developers and turn on Linux development environment. Chrome OS will take some time downloading and installing Linux.

Enable nested containers 2.1- Close the Linux environment, if it is already active. 2.2- Open a Chrome browser, then press Ctrl-Alt-T 2.3- In the crosh tab that will open, use these commands to enable nested containers: $ vmc start termina $ lxc config set penguin security.nesting true $ exit $ vmc stop termina

Start a Linux terminal Press the Search/Launcher key, type "Terminal", and launch the Terminal app.

Install Flatpak To install Flatpak, run the following in the terminal: $ sudo apt install flatpak A more up to date flatpak package is available in the Debian backports repository.

Add the Flathub repository Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run: $ flatpak --user remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo