Warble
de Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game
Figure out the word before your guesses run out!
- Three difficulty levels
- Almost 5k possible answers
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0.1
antaŭ 9 monatoj
Instalita grando~53 MB
Elŝuta grando12 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj4 037
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
