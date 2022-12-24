Warble

de Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0.1

antaŭ 9 monatoj
Instalita grando~53 MB
Elŝuta grando12 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj4 037
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Helpohttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
Etikedoj:
gamepuzzlewordwordle