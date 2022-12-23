Paint Spill

de Andrew Vojak
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.0

antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~46 MB
Elŝuta grando11 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 630
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Helpohttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Aliaj programoj de Andrew Vojak

Warble

The word-guessing game

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Etikedoj:
colorgamepuzzle