Paint Spill
de Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.0
antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~46 MB
Elŝuta grando11 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 630
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
