Relaxator

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper ĉe GitHub
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.8

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~57 MB
Elŝuta grando57 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 034
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Helpohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator