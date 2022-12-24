Soma Radio

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper ĉe GitHub
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.2.6

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~162 KB
Elŝuta grando84 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj10 879
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Helpohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Raporti problemonhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Etikedoj:
audiomusicplayerradio