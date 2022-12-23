Dconf Editor
de The GNOME Project
Konfirmitaj
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 43.0
antaŭ 9 monatoj
Instalita grando~1 MB
Elŝuta grando468 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj67 950
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aliaj programoj de The GNOME ProjectPli
Aliaj programoj en la grupo GNOMEPli
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado
Ruli
Etikedoj: