A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 43.0

antaŭ 9 monatoj
Instalita grando~1 MB
Elŝuta grando468 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj67 950
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Ruli

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Etikedoj:
configurationsettings